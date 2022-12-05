March 28, 1958 - Dec. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia Lynn Hines, 64 of Bloomington passed away from her battle of cancer at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on March 28, 1958, in Bloomington to Clinton and Shirley Short.

She is survived by daughter, Misty Hines King (Kenny) of Carlock, son, Andrew Hines, Sr. (Stacy) of Bloomington; brothers: Randy Short of Bloomington, and Scott Short (Debbie) of Philo; grandchildren: Michael Buesking (Olivia), Alanna Buesking, Mason King (Kirsten), Lindsey King (Rio), Dayton, Emma, and Jamiee all Bloomington/Normal area; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Aria, Noah, Brodhi, Bexley, Kota, De'Arion, and Malik; nieces and nephews: Dustin Short (Kyli), Amanda Short of Normal, Clay (Christina) of NC, CJ (Rebecca) of Champaign, and Anna Loupe (Connor) of KS.

Her parents Clinton and Shirley Short, both maternal/paternal grandparents, and grandsons: Trenton Hines, and Andrew Hines, Jr. preceded her in death.

Cyndi was of a Christian faith. Graduate of Normal Community High School. Cyndi had lived in Bloomington/Normal area her whole life. She worked at State Farm for 17 years along with working as a server locally Keglers, Country Kitchen, Zorbas, and Tom's Pancake House. She loved serving, along the way making lasting friendships. Cyndi will be most remembered for her love and dedication to her children, family, animals, sense of humor, love of life.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Becks Funeral Home in Bloomington for her final expenses.

Graveside Service will take place at Parkhill Cemetery Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life to follow at Heartland Church, 1811 N. Linden St., Normal, IL from 3:00-5:00 p.m.