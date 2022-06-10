July 25, 1939 - June 5, 2022

FAIRBURY - Cynthia J. Trezise, 82, Fairbury, died at 6:05 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Miller Rehabilitation, Kankakee.

Visitation was at 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 , followed by her funeral at 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Pastor Dan Robertson officiated. Burial is Friday, June 10, 2022, at Oakland Cemetery, Keokuk, IA. The family suggests memorials be given to the National MS Society or the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury.

Ms. Trezise was born July 25, 1939, in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Robert and Veda Kate Wright Patterson.

Survivors include her children; Alicia (Donald Hittle) Trezise, Champaign; Wally Trezise, Richland, WA; Jon Trezise, Bradley, IL; five grandchildren: Zac (Brooke Conner) Burton, Adam Hittle, Nick Hittle, Kristin (Camden) Krenz, Mitchell (Sara) Trezise; and four great-grandchildren: Skye Trezise, Olivia Krenz, Quinn and Tyson Burton.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Ms. Trezise had attended Illinois State University, Normal and had been a CNA at Fairview Haven Retirement Community. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury, and was active in the church choir.

