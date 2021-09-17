Cynthia "Cyndi" (Oesch) Hayes

NORMAL — Cynthia "Cyndi" Oesch Hays, 52, of Normal, was called home by our Lord and Savior on September 13, 2021, surrounded by her family after a courageous year and a half battle with small cell cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Bloomington Eagles.

Cyndi born December 10, 1968, in Morehead, KY, the daughter of Vernon Barnett and Doris (Long) Barnett. During her Junior High School years, she took in the last name of Oesch, her stepfather Garry Keith Oesch's last name when an adoption was stopped by her biological father.

Surviving are her three daughters: Holli Hays of Bloomington, IL, Cassidy (Hayden) Kujala of Griffin, GA and Caitlin Hays of Normal, IL; one grandson Benjamin Hays; and her beloved fur baby Mittens; and grand-fur babies: Currant and Coda. She is also survived by a cousin/bonus daughter Karin (Matt) Bowers of Gulf Shores, AL; seven brothers; two sisters; aunts/uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Hays, son AJ Hays, both birth parents, stepfather, father-in-law and her maternal/paternal grandparents.

Cyndi was a graduate of Bloomington High School and Robert Morris College. She and her husband owned Hays Trucking, Inc., after his passing she decided insurance was her calling in life. She loved talking with people about insurance, especially life insurance. But she found true happiness when she joined the team at Truck Insurance Specialists, where she met many good people who she enjoyed working for and with. She said, "she just couldn't get away from the trucking world and it provided her opportunity to educate people on the need for life insurance".

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. Summer of 2020, she began to enjoy Passion City Church, Atlanta, GA which she attended remotely.

Cyndi enjoyed watching sports and betting on a good game and playing darts or pool. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. If she wasn't spending time with her family, she was planning her next trip to Cancun.

Cyndi said "life is for the living, so do not waste time dwelling on my departure. I have gone to a better place, so live your life to the fullest. Smile because you can, laugh often and love those around you".

The family wishes to thank Drs. Sriratana, Lyndi, the nurses and all the staff at the Community Cancer Center, and the nurses and medical staff at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, your love and support will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Benjamin Clayton Hays Irrevocable Trust, c/o Commerce Bank, 1339 East Empire Street, Bloomington, IL 61701.

