BLOOMINGTON — Cynthia Ann "Cyndi" Wells, 63, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Cyndi was born June 29, 1959, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Donald and Bonnie (Weakley) Slaughter.

She is survived by her mother; her sons, Jeremy (Kelli) Wells and Clinton (Jessi) Wells; sisters, Becky Ayers, and Kristi Slaughter; three grandchildren; and a special niece, Misty Slaughter.

Cyndi is preceded in death by her father.

Cyndi enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as knitting and crocheting.

Cremation Rites have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, IL.