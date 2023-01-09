March 4, 1946 - Jan. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Curtis Wayne Smith, 76, of Bloomington passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home.

His funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the memorial home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Homes of Hope in his memory.

Curtis was born on March 4, 1946 in Bloomington, a son to Leslie G. and Charlotte D. Beatty Smith. He married Kimberly Ann Cotton on May 10, 1980 in Monticello. On January 5, 2023, after losing her husband of forty-two years, Kimberly Smith passed away and they were united again.

Surviving are his children, Rick (Deana) Smith of Mansfield, Amanda (Mike) Jones, Nathan Smith, and Kaiden Smith, all of Bloomington; four granddaughters; one great-grandson; two grand-dogs; sisters: Charlene (Willie) Adams and Carmella Rogers, both of Bloomington; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister, and was followed in death by his wife.

Curtis worked for McLean County Asphalt Co. for thirty-five years. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 26 and the Bloomington Moose Lodge 745. Curtis also served on the board of Tri-Lakes Recreation and Conservation Club. He was a devoted Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and NASCAR fan.

