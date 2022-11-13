Jan. 22, 1938—Nov. 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Curtis Henry, Sr., 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:03 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home.

There will be no public services per Curtis’s wishes. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Curtis was born on January 22, 1938, in New Orleans, LA, a son to Clarence and Minnie Lou (Morgan) Henry, Sr. He married Cheryl Lynn Brown on April 11, 1974, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2020.

Surviving are his children: Kiasha (Arthur) Henry of Bloomington, Sherry White, Curtis (Mona) Henry, Jr., and Kevin Henry, all of Donaldsonville, LA, and Tony (Beverly) Henry of Alexandria, LA; brothers:l Clarence Henry, Lionel Henry, Michael (Janice) Henry, Charles (Ann) Henry, and Ronald (Barbra) Henry; sisters: Rose Rosemond, Betty (Robert) Williams, Hilda Curry, and Joyce Carter; brother-in-law, Aaron Johnson; and sister-in-law, Pearlene (John) Pitchford; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Latiya Lee; and son, Zachary Henry, Sr.

Curtis was the longest serving plumber with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 99 with over fifty-seven years of dedicated hard work. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Curtis opened his home as a foster parent for over six years.

He was the patriarch of his family, all of whom he loved dearly.

Online condolences and memories of Curtis may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.