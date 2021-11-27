HEYWORTH — Curtis Allen Preston Sr, 64, of Heyworth, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph, Bloomington, IL.

A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Calvert Belangee Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Remington and Mackenzie Educational Fund c/o ISU Credit Union 1309 S. Center Street Normal, IL, 61761.

Curtis was born December 30, 1956, in Normal, IL, a son to Herbert Preston and Donna (Whitehouse) Morefield. His father preceded him in death. He married Dorene Kessinger May 2, 1975, in Downs, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Dorene Preston - Heyworth, IL; son, Curtis Allen Preston Jr. - Normal, IL; daughter, Stacy (Joe) Oakes - Heyworth, IL; grandchildren: Remington and Mackenzie Oakes - Heyworth; mother, Donna Morefield; sisters: Anita Preston, Connie (Gary Tim) Hardin, Lisa (Tim) Kiley, and Vanessa Bray; several nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws.

Curtis had a passion for motorcycles and an unconditional love for his family. Curtis was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, devoted friend, and pa-pa, his favorite job.

