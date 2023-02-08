Nov. 11, 1983 - Jan. 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Crystal L. Williams, 39, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born November 11, 1983, in Lake Forest, IL, to Sandra Williams and Gene Williams.

Surviving are her mother, Sandra Williams of Bloomington; father, Gene Williams of Bloomington; brother, Mark Williams of Bloomington; and many cousins, near and far.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/crystal-williams-funeral , to help cover funeral expenses for Crystal.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.