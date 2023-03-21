Nov. 30, 1983 - March 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Crystal Ann Priester-Simmons, 39, of Bloomington, IL, passed away March 5, 2023.

Memorial services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1628 W. Hovey Ave, Normal, IL, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Crystal was born November 30, 1983, in Belvidere, IL. Crystal was a woman full of life, compassion, and strength, who was also a hard head and unafraid to speak her mind. She was truly one of a kind and her smile and laugh would light up a room.

Crystal is survived by her mother, Janet; and three siblings: Charles, Tina, and Mary. Also surviving are her husband, Lester; and her four beautiful children: C.J., Christian, Cash-e and L.J. Crystal also left behind many other family members and friends.

Crystal lived by her motto - Prayer, Love, and Light - and what an example of those she was. Shine on Crystal! You will forever be in our hearts and we will share beautiful memories of you with stories and laughter in your honor.