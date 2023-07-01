March 21, 1954 - June 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Craig E. Ryan, 69, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Towanda, IL, the result of a bicycling accident.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Davis Lodge at Lake Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bloomington Public Library or Sugar Grove Nature Center.

He was born March 21, 1954 in Marshall, MI, the son of Carl and Beverly Ernst Ryan. He married Lisa G. Craven on May 31, 1997, in Champaign. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Laura (Adam) Vlahovich, Bloomington; two granddaughters: Ava and Adley Vlahovich; two brothers: Scott (Sheila) Ryan, St. Simons, GA, and Todd (Tammy) Ryan, Hillsdale, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents.

Craig was a 1976 graduate of Michigan State University. He worked at State Farm Insurance Company as a Senior Computer Analyst, retiring in 2015 after 39 years of service.

Craig joined the Community Band in 1978, shortly after its conception, and played percussion. He joined the McLean County Wheelers to indulge his love of cycling. He loved hiking in the woods at Parklands and Sugar Grove, often accompanied by his granddaughters. He loved visiting National Parks and just being outdoors. Craig was an avid University of Michigan fan and loved nearly any sport. He was a voracious reader and his love of music was indescribable. The only thing he loved more than any of these things were Ava and Adley - they were his world.