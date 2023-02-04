Oct. 18, 1958 - Feb. 1, 2023

NORMAL — Craig D. Pickett, 64, of Normal, IL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 5:38 p.m.

Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with Pastor Jason Collins officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, at the Memorial Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the NCHS A Train of NCHS Athletics or 1011 N. Maple St., Normal, IL, 61761,

Craig was born October 18, 1958, in Tacoma, WA, the son of Gerald and Kathleen Atkins Pickett.

Surviving are two daughters: Heather (Dan) Fassett of Oakland, FL, and Mindy (Dusty Walden) Pickett of Bloomington; three granddaughters: Brynlee and Ryann Fassett, and Olivia Hansen; one brother, Martin (Teri) Pickett of Normal; and two sisters: Lisa (John) Baermann of Normal, and Christy (Dave) Willert of El Paso.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Craig had a bachelors degree from I.S.U. and had worked at Bridgestone plant in Normal. He enjoyed the beach life when possible, going fishing and playing golf. Craig enjoyed spending time with family and especially time with his granddaughters.