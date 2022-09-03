Jan. 11, 1934 - Aug. 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — After valiantly battling illness for more than three years, Craig Crowl Hart died on August 27, 2022, at his Lake Bloomington home, surrounded by the love of his family.

Craig was born in Streator, IL, on January 11, 1934, first-born son to Fred J. Hart and Katheryne Crowl Hart. He attended Streator schools and was on the basketball and football teams at Streator High School.

After graduating in 1952, Craig went to the University of Illinois where he studied accounting, joined Sigma Chi fraternity, and was a member of the Naval ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was commissioned Lieutenant Junior Grade and served two years active duty at Norfolk Naval Air Station. He later earned his MBA at the University of Illinois.

Craig began his business career in Bloomington in 1958, first with an accounting firm, then with Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan Association. In 1971, Craig was named President of Bloomington Federal (later Champion Federal) and led the company for 21 years as it grew to become the largest financial institution in downstate Illinois. Through its 45 offices, Champion Federal provided mortgage and business loans to thousands of Illinois families and entrepreneurs. Craig's vision and business acumen were recognized by Bloomington's WJBC radio station which named him the second most influential person in McLean County.

During his banking career, Craig was a member and committee chairman of various trade association groups, including the United States League of Savings Institutions, the Illinois League of Savings Institutions, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and the Federal Savings and Loan Council of Illinois.

Craig retired from banking in 1992, and focused his time and energy on building Heritage Enterprises (now Heritage Health) and Green Tree Pharmacy, the senior care companies he and partners, Bill Froelich, Tom Jefferson, and Herman Wellmerling, founded in 1960. Heritage now provides skilled nursing and assisted living services for more than 3,000 seniors in 42 communities throughout downstate Illinois, while employing more than 4,000 people.

Craig's civic involvements and leadership roles were many and varied. He was a director of the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees; Treasurer and Vice President of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of the Commerce Unit of the United Way of McLean County; President of Bloomington Unlimited Downtown Development Committee; Trustee of the McLean County Art Association; Committee member of the McLean County Historical Society; Director and Treasurer of Bloomington Country Club; and Director and Audit Committee Chair at State Farm Bank.

He served on the University of Illinois College of Commerce Advisory Council, the Illinois State University Business Advisory Council, and was a director of the Illinois State University Foundation.

Craig dedicated 24 years of leadership to Illinois Wesleyan University, culminating in his service as President of the Board of Trustees from 1994-2005. The Hart Career Center was dedicated in recognition of Craig's many years of service to the University.

During his career, Craig was honored as a "Significant Sig" and was elected to "Who's Who in Business." In 2017, Craig was recognized by the McLean County Historical Society as a "History Maker."

Craig married Alice Bower in 1956, in her hometown of Bloomington, IL. Craig and Alice were parents to five children, Mollie, Bruce, Brian, Allison and Benjamin Hart. In 1992, Craig married Jane Heggie Major, becoming the treasured "bonus dad" to Jane's daughter, Laura.

Craig was a loyal and true friend, whose friendships spanned decades. He was also a lifelong and passionate supporter of his favorite teams, the Fighting Illini, the St. Louis Cardinals and "da Bears." His "happy places" were his home at Lake Bloomington, his home in the Arizona desert, and just about any golf course.

No matter how many achievements, awards and accolades Craig earned during his lifetime, his family was by far the source of his greatest joy. In turn, he was their rock and staunchest supporter. Craig is survived by his wife, Jane; and three sons: Bruce (Nadine) Hart, Paradise Valley, AZ, Brian (Lora Hall) Hart, Lake Forest, IL, and Benjamin Hart, Bloomington. Other survivors include his sister, Nan (Jerry) Westwood, Lexington, KY; five grandchildren: Chase Hart, Los Angeles, CA, Michael Hart and Helene Hart, both of Paradise Valley, AZ, Lauren Hart and Alex Hart, both of Bloomington; and nieces and nephews: Todd (Shannon) Hart, Leslie (Van) Friederich, Allan (Kim) Hart, Cara (Rex) McCrary, and Heather Jeter.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bruce Hart; his two daughters: Mollie Hart and Allison Hart; and Jane's daughter, Laura Major Burdick.

There will be a celebration of Craig's remarkable life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Illinois Wesleyan's Evelyn Chapel. A private burial service will be held at Hinthorn Cemetery at Lake Bloomington on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hart Career Center at Illinois Wesleyan or the McLean County Historical Society.

Craig's family would like to extend its gratitude to Dr. Pramern Sriratana and his staff at Mid-Illinois Hematology and Oncology and to the fourth floor infusion nurses at Carle BroMenn Hospital, whose care and kindness were deeply appreciated.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.