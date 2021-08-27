Corwin "Cord" Burris

Corwin was born October 15, 1932 in Wapella, IL the son of Robert Jackson and Ida May (Cox) Burris. Cord's father passed away when he was only three years old and his mother was left to raise six sons. He started working at a very young age. He was The Pantagraph carrier for the Village of Wapella for many years as well as helping farmers in the area. He always had a job, went to Wapella Schools, played basketball, baseball, and ran track and was good at all of them. He graduated in 1950 and was drafted into the Army on January 26, 1953 as a PFC and did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in MO. This was during the Korean Conflict, but he spent the most of his time in Germany. He was discharged on January 24, 1955 receiving the National Defense Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. He served in Company C of the 547th Engineer Battalion in Germany. For 59 years, he worked for The Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. Cord married Judy Wickenhauser October 27, 1967 in Wapella, IL.