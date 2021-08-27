CLINTON — Corwin "Cord" Burris, 88, of Clinton, IL passed away peacefully at 1:35 AM August 26, 2021 at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL with his family at his side.
Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr., Mike Cahill, and Allison Hitchings officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #103, Clinton, IL or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
Corwin was born October 15, 1932 in Wapella, IL the son of Robert Jackson and Ida May (Cox) Burris. Cord's father passed away when he was only three years old and his mother was left to raise six sons. He started working at a very young age. He was The Pantagraph carrier for the Village of Wapella for many years as well as helping farmers in the area. He always had a job, went to Wapella Schools, played basketball, baseball, and ran track and was good at all of them. He graduated in 1950 and was drafted into the Army on January 26, 1953 as a PFC and did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in MO. This was during the Korean Conflict, but he spent the most of his time in Germany. He was discharged on January 24, 1955 receiving the National Defense Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. He served in Company C of the 547th Engineer Battalion in Germany. For 59 years, he worked for The Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. Cord married Judy Wickenhauser October 27, 1967 in Wapella, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Burris, Clinton, IL; daughter, Robin (Kim) Lecouris; granddaughters: Miranda (Ryan) Freeman and Melanie Lecouris; grandson, Kyle Lecouris, all of Clinton, IL; and three great-grandchildren: Willow and Riley Freeman and Marshall Smith.
Cord was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Leonard, Jack, Thomas, Bob, and Don, and sister, Betty Jean.
Cord was a member of the American Legion Post 103 and Clinton Elks and served many years on the Clinton Police and Fire Commission retiring in December 2011. Cord loved boating and fishing at Clinton Lake, Lake Lida in MN, and Canada, playing cards, and staying busy. After retirement he enjoyed having coffee with his buddies at the local restaurants.
Cord loved his family and many friends and will be missed by so many.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
