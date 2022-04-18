July 23, 1973 - April 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Corrina D. Stewart (Beck), age 48, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private graveside service will be held at Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery, Seneca. A Celebration of Life reception is being planned and information will be forthcoming.

She was born July 23, 1973 in Ottawa, IL to Gerald and Mary Ellen Beck.

Corrina is survived by her husband of 28 years, Curt; son, Jake; daughter, Sheri, all of Bloomington; her father; her five sisters: Barbara Beck, Cynthia (Jed) Wilson, Josephine (Paul) Hogue, Amanda (Tim) Beck, and Juanita (Stan) Mann, all of the Seneca area. Also surviving are Corrina's six nephews and their six children.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Corrina grew up on a farm in rural Seneca, IL where she learned the importance of family and developed her lifelong work ethic and love of the outdoors.

She was a graduate of Seneca High School in 1991 and Illinois State University in 1995. After working for several years, Corrina "retired" in 2001 to dedicate the rest of her life to raising her children. She was an incredible mother and a wonderful wife and best friend to her husband. Corrina dedicated many years helping others and is especially known for her volunteer work at the all of her kids' schools where she made many friends and influenced many lives.

Family was the most important thing to Corrina and she also cherished her many friendships. Corrina was widely considered a kind and caring person who was extremely easy to talk to and had a smile that could light up a room. Her many hobbies included scrapbooking, sports, and landscaping. She had a reputation of being extremely creative and organized – friends and family often solicited her help in these areas. Corrina waged a courageous and inspirational battle against cancer over the past 10 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Avenue, Normal, IL 61761.