SEDRO WOOLLEY, Washington — Coraleen Josephine Hale, 89 of Sedro Woolley, WA passed away 6:00 PM, October 1, 2021 at United General Hospital, Sedro Woolley, WA. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Mike Cahill officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the funeral home.

Coraleen was born March 14, 1932 in Storm Lake, IA, the daughter of James O. and Josie Florence (Long) Blake. She married William Hale May 11, 1973 in Springfield, IL. He passed away December 4, 1991.

Survivors include her stepsons, Mike Hale and Tim Hale both of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren, Jacob A. Bennett, Sedro-Woolley, WA; Casey Bennett, Bremerton, WA, great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Jacob, and DJ Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gina Farnham; husbands, William Hale and William Devore.

Coraleen was a member of the Moose Lodge Decatur, IL and the Red Hat Society. She had worked as a nurses aid.

