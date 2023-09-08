June 10, 1999 - Sept. 6, 2023

NORMAL — Connor Reid Mandeville-Rakers, 24, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A procession line-up will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, which will leave promptly at 10:30 a.m. from Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service, PO Box 36, LeRoy, IL, 61752.

He was born June 10, 1999, in Normal, son of Jeremy E. Rakers and Kristine M. Mandeville.

Connor leaves behind his fiance, Brittney Siegmund, with whom he made his home; his father, Jeremy (Amanda) Rakers, Normal; his mother, Kristine Stewart, Bloomington; nine siblings: Logan and Brady Rakers, Normal, Jacob Mandeville, Bloomingdale, Steven Trainer, Bloomington, Kelsey Trainer, Arizona and Kaden, Kennedy, Kylie and Khloe Stewart, all of Bloomington. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Mike and Diane Mandeville, Bloomington; his "soon-to-be in-laws," Jeff and Kathy Siegmund; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Larry and Cindy Rakers.

He was a 2017 graduate of Normal Community High School.

Connor dedicated his life to helping others. He was very passionate about his job working as an EMT for LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service and was also studying to be a paramedic.

He enjoyed going to the gym, playing basketball and he also enjoyed history and reading non-fictional books about history and events.

Connor spent most of his free time building his relationship and his life with Brittney. They enjoyed their time together in the home they created just the two of them and their cats: Nemo and Harley.