Sept. 16, 1993 - Jan. 20, 2023
NORMAL — Connor Michael McHale, 29 of Normal, IL, went home to His Savior on Friday, January 20, 2023.
He is the beloved son of Thomas L. Mc Hale, Jr. and Joye C. (Trine) McHale of Normal, IL. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas McHale, Sr. and Evelyn McHale; uncle, David A. Trine; and his maternal grandfather, Donald E. Trine.
Since his early arrival on September 16, 1993, Connor celebrated the adventure every day and his quiet strength and profound generosity were treasured by friends and family. Connor loved well, and his heart for serving others was demonstrated often as he volunteered with groups who cared for veterans, foster dogs, and even community conservation efforts. Connor was a graduate of Normal Community High School, class of 2013. Additionally, he graduated from the Bloomington Area Career Center with well-deserved Technical Honors in Culinary Arts. Ever confident and curious, Connor was self-taught in his favorite hobbies of hot-sauce challenges, wood working, auto mechanics, fishing, firearms and camping, having just completed a camping trip to the U.P. of Michigan with Skye, one of his St. Bernard's. He was locally recognized in Normal as the kind man with gentle giant dogs. He was proudly employed by Rivian Automotive. As an organ donor, he gave the best of himself even in death, for those in greatest medical need.
Connor is survived by his loving parents, Tom and Joye McHale; grandmother, Peggy Trine; and siblings: Ian (Pearl) McHale and Sean (Rachel) McHale; and his loving Saints: Leonard and Skye. Uncles: James (Robin) McHale, Timothy McHale, Michael (Terri) McHale. His cousins: Carly (Cody) Masters, Natalie McHale, Brian McHale, Kevin (Heather) McHale, Patrick McHale, Whitney (Corey) Richter , Bruce (Katie) Tyler Jr., Stephen Tyler, Morgan McHale, Mercedes (Nathan) Splese, Dalyn (Kaitlan) Trine, and Dakota "DJ" Trine, will cherish his memory and continue re-telling his stories.
His absence is a deep silence where his grand storytelling and contagious sunshine would resonate. We cling to the certainty that he is Home.
Friends may call at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US HWY 27 North Marshall, MI 49068 on Thursday, January 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 27, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Friends who wish to may make memorial contributions to Illinois St. Bernard Rescue, 3328 Mars Ave, Springfield, IL, 62707.