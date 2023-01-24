Connor Michael McHale

Since his early arrival on September 16, 1993, Connor celebrated the adventure every day and his quiet strength and profound generosity were treasured by friends and family. Connor loved well, and his heart for serving others was demonstrated often as he volunteered with groups who cared for veterans, foster dogs, and even community conservation efforts. Connor was a graduate of Normal Community High School, class of 2013. Additionally, he graduated from the Bloomington Area Career Center with well-deserved Technical Honors in Culinary Arts. Ever confident and curious, Connor was self-taught in his favorite hobbies of hot-sauce challenges, wood working, auto mechanics, fishing, firearms and camping, having just completed a camping trip to the U.P. of Michigan with Skye, one of his St. Bernard's. He was locally recognized in Normal as the kind man with gentle giant dogs. He was proudly employed by Rivian Automotive. As an organ donor, he gave the best of himself even in death, for those in greatest medical need.