June 17, 1944 - Sept. 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Connie Rae Becker, 78, of Bloomington, was called home by Our Lord and Savior on September 8, 2022.

Connie was born on June 17, 1944, to Carl and Maryetta Johnson. She grew up on a farm outside of Lincoln, IL, and as a girl attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1962. She married Rich Becker on December 29, 1979.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Paul Johnson and Dick Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rich; her daughters: Valerie George (Steve Anderson) of Winnetka, and Marcy (Don) Bridges of Roanoke; her step-son, Nick Becker of California; her brother, Larry Johnson of Lincoln; her sisters-in-law: Mary Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia Tenney of Indiana, and Barb (Jeff) Smith of Colorado; five grandchildren: Andrew (Christy), Hailey (Peter), Tyler, Preston and Xander; and two great-grandchildren: Anna and Ethan.

In Connie's early career, she was the head teller at Lincoln Savings and Loan. Her secretarial skills were many and varied. She was an executive secretary for a state senator, a manufacturing executive and a bank president. Connie spent the last 20 years of her working career as a title policy specialist at Mid-Illinois Title Company in Bloomington.

In retirement, Connie could frequently be found on the golf course with members of the Illinois State University Women's Golf League. She and Rich enjoyed traveling, with fond memories of vacations in Las Vegas, Aruba, Texas, and Florida. One of Connie's favorite activities was playing cards with her children and grandchildren.

Her family and friends were her greatest source of joy. Known affectionately as "Meme," she took immense pride in her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cancer survivor, Connie will be remembered fondly for her kind nature, loving heart, and a gravy recipe that can never be replicated, despite best efforts.

Connie possessed a deep faith and love of God as a parishioner of St. Patrick Church of Merna in Bloomington.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, IL. Father Dustin Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, IL.

We will miss her dearly.