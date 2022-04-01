 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connie R. Land

May 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Connie R. Land, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:11 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday at Atlanta Cemetery, Atlanta, IL. Memorials may be made to her family.

Connie was born May 7, 1943, in Bloomington, the daughter of Allen and Gladys Hazelwood Land.

Surviving is her son, Tony (Kathy) Echevarria, Normal, IL and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents, one son, Gilbert Allen Rivera and one sister, Jean Kessinger.

