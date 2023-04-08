April 1, 1953 - April 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — On April 6, 2023 at 3:20 a.m., Connie Louise Grandon passed away at the age of 70, surrounded by her family.

Connie was born to Dean and Joyce (Miller) Petersen of Anchor, IL, on April 1, 1953. She graduated Octavia High School, and she lived her entire life in McLean County, IL. She began her career as a farm wife, but more recently retired from State Farm after almost 30 years of service.

Connie was known for her big heart, indelible spirit, and seemingly endless energy for gardening, home projects and time with the grandkids. Whether it was a game of go-fish, a glittery art project or a baseball, softball, basketball or football game, she found her greatest joy in her moments with her nine grandchildren.

Connie is preceded in death by her father, Dean, and mother, Joyce Petersen. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her two brothers: Steve (Debbie) and Bruce (Emmie) Petersen; her sister, Carol (Mark) DesJardins; and her three children: Tara (Marc Kaye), Justin (Kelly) and Adam (Heather) Smith. She also had two step-children: Jared (Drumarie) and Brett (Meghan) Grandon; and nine grandchildren: Cole, Ella, Sophia, Hannah, Ava, Jordyn, William, Jackson and Brady.

A family-friendly celebration of life will be held at Anju Above at 220 E. Front Street, Bloomington, on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Special Olympics of Illinois or Home Sweet Home Missions, where she was a regular volunteer.

Inurnment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Colfax, at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.