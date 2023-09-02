Aug. 16, 1923 - Aug. 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Connie Keown Tincher, 100, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her home.

Her services will be 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Beck Memorial Home with Pastor Becky Barrow officiating. Following services burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Bloomington Salvation Army.

Connie was born August 16, 1923, in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Audie C. and Mae Martin Powell. She married Curt Keown on July 29, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 24, 1991. She later married Donald E. Tincher, July 6, 2003. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Ira Curt (Donna) Keown Sr., Devine, TX; two grandsons: Curt Keown, Bloomington, and Jason (Mel) Keown, Devine, TX; a great-grandson, Vincent Lilly; and a great-granddaughter, Madison (Cade Brolliar-Singh) Keown. Also surviving is her sister, Carol Crow, Bloomington; and sister-in-law, Janet Hoog, Bloomington.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her daughter, Linda Sue Keown; granddaughter, Linda Mae Lilly; five brothers and two sisters.

Connie graduated from ISU earning her BS and MA degrees. She taught in the Bloomington public schools and ISU Fairchild Hall.

She was a member of Waynesville United Methodist Church and was a life member of the Devine, Texas VFW Women's Auxiliary.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

