March 28, 1964 - July 12, 2022

FLANAGAN — Connie Jean Lorance, 58, of Flanagan, formerly of Roanoke, IL, passed away on July 12, 2022, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 28, 1964, in Peoria, IL, to Donald and Anita Sansone Phillips. She married Kevin Lorance on July 19, 2007, in Roanoke, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her father, Donald Phillips of Streator, IL; one son, Corey (Libby) Aeschleman of Bartonville, IL; two sisters: Karen Phillips and Sharon (Steve) Modro both of Roanoke; one brother, Ray Phillips of Springfield, KY; three stepchildren: Kourtney (Jason) Petra of Eureka, Kevin Lorance Jr. of Roanoke, Tiffany (Mike) Flemming of Bloomington; and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Connie worked as a secretary and did contract cleaning for various businesses in the area.

In her younger years, Connie loved the outdoor activities. She loved swimming, water skiing, fishing, frogging, horseback riding, mushroom hunting, and ice fishing. As she got older her interest turned to gardening, flowerbeds, walks, collecting Precious Moments and getting together with family and friends for cards and dice games!

As she battled her illness, she cherished any healthy days she had to spend with her loving husband, Kevin and their "fur baby" Cash.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and private family burial of cremains along with a celebration of her life will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.