FLANAGAN — Connie J. Carls, 83, of Flanagan passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in St. Petri Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Connie was born on March 17, 1938 at Streator, a daughter of Michael J. and Dorothea Koch Barth. She married Ronald L. Carls on February 8, 1959 in Minonk. He survives.

Other survivors include her daughter, Denise (Tim) Porth, El Paso; a son, Roger Carls, Flanagan; three grandchildren: Brandy (Curt) Prosser, Eureka, Jarad (Kristen DeMay) Porth, Jacksonville, FL, and Andrew Horine, The Villages, FL; two great-grandchildren: Hadley and Harvey Prosser; a sister, Mary Weers, Flanagan; and a sister-in-law, Janet Barth, Benson. Also, many nieces and nephews survive.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Rodney; a sister, Betty Land; a brother, Michael E. "Mick" Barth; two brothers-in-law: David Land and Virgil Weers.

Connie was a member of St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church, Flanagan.

She was employed at the Livingston County Farm Bureau Martin Grain and lastly at Flanagan Schools Unit #4.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Flanagan American Legion Ladies Auxiliary or to her church.

