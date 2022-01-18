ROBERTS — Connie A. Scheiwe-Cook, 73 of Roberts, passed away at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Roberts with Rev. Priscilla Geerdes officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Buckley. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley is assisting the family with arrangements. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Friday at the church.

Connie was born May 20, 1948, in Paxton the daughter of Virgil and Iona Kaufmann Scheiwe.

She is survived by a son, Ross (Shannon) Cook of East Peoria; one grandchild, Kai; a brother, Phil (Angie) Scheiwe of Cissna Park; a sister, Gail (Bruce) Krumwiede of Buckley; a niece, Whitney Scheiwe and two nephews: Ryne Scheiwe and Kurt Krumwiede.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mark Scheiwe.

Connie graduated from Buckley High School and from Illinois State University with a Master's Degree in Education. During her teaching career, she taught English at Fairbury for two years, 18-years at Ford-Central School District and 14-years at PBL retiring in 2006.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Roberts where she was choir director and organist. Connie served as executive secretary for the PBL Foundation for eight years and was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.

In addition to teaching in the school system, she also taught private piano lessons and accompanied students at music contests. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, gardening and antique shopping.

Memorials may be made to the PBL Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Roberts. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.