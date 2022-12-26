Coleen E. Builta

Jan. 25, 1931 - Dec. 19, 2022

NORWALK, Iowa — Coleen passed away peacefully at home on December 19, 2022, in Norwalk, IA. She was 91 years old.

She was born on January 25, 1931, in Colfax, IL, to D.L. and Elizabeth Smith. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, John James Wiley; her parents; and her siblings: Lee and Dorothy. She is survived by her two daughters: Anne (Dan) Crider and Mary Jane (Kim) Hinds; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Coleen spent the first half of her life living in Illinois, raising her girls on a family farm in Arrowsmith, showing Shetland ponies, and helping run the family hog business. In 1977, at the age of 54, she charted a new path for herself when she learned to fly airplanes and became a certified flight instructor. She worked for a time at the Bloomington, IL, airport instructing pilots in the Marine Flight Indoctrination Program.

She moved to Iowa in 1990, to work as a flight instructor at Elliott Beechcraft in Des Moines. She taught hundreds of men and women how to fly over the course of 24 years. As a testament to her ability in the cockpit, her students went on to work as airline and corporate pilots, private pilots, and military pilots, and frequently returned to the Des Moines area to visit her.

After retiring from flying in 2001, she spent her time volunteering, giving tours at Terrace Hill and helping at the Iowa State Fair. She loved to visit with her many friends in the Des Moines area, spend time working in her garden, and read, and in her later years, she could often be found enjoying a meal and time with her friends at Winn's in Norwalk. Coleen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

An informal celebration of life will be held at the Iles Norwalk Chapel (1020 Main Street, Norwalk, IA, 50211) at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY, 10036 (https://www.bcrf.org/); or the Salvation Army of Des Moines, 1216 E 25th Court, Des Moines, IA, 50317 (https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/desmoines/) in memory of Coleen E. Builta.