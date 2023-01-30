Jan. 29, 1929 - Jan. 27, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Coenraad Luttigh Mohr passed away on January 27, 2023 in Louisville, KY, at the age of 93.

Coenraad was born in Aberdeen, Cape Province, South Africa on January 29, 1929 the son of Johann Mohr and Susanna (Grundlingh) Mohr who loved him without reservation.

He was preceded in death by his parents and only brother Robert Mohr.

Coenraad graduated from the Worcester Boys High School, Worcester and the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa (B.Com). After graduation, he worked at Durban Roodepoort Deep, a goldmine near Johannesburg, South Africa.

In 1953 he came to the United States for graduate study at the University of Minnesota in Business Administration (M.A. and Ph.D.). In between, he worked in New York, a golden year for Broadway, in 1956. He taught at the University of Minnesota (four years), Bradley University, Peoria (two years), St. Louis University (six years) and Illinois State University (23 years) before retiring.

At ISU he served terms as President of the ISU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors and Chairperson of the Board of the ISU Credit Union. After retiring he served a two year term as President of the ISU Annuitants Association.

On November 23, 1961, Coenraad married Constance Jierree in Waverly, MN and raised two wonderful children. Connie survives as does their daughter, Annemarie (Scott) Anderson, WI and son, Robert (Suzy) Mohr, Louisville, KY.

Coenraad and Connie traveled many places, enjoyed many friendships here, in South Africa and other places overseas and shared precious memories about and with all of them. Her husband was the best friend that anyone could ever have.

There will be no visitation or service only cremation rites. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Centennial Christian Church, Bloomington, IL.