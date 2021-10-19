NORMAL — Cody W. Palma, 29, of Normal, passed away at 1:01 p.m. on October 11, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life open house will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Alexander's Steakhouse in Normal. A time of sharing will begin at 1:00 p.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Cody was born on October 7, 1992 in Bloomington, a son to Brian and Janine (Staskon) Palma. Cody was a special young man who enjoyed motorcycle rides, Disney World, sports, and camping. His family and friends were Cody's lifeline of love and support.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Janine Palma in Normal; brothers: Scott Palma and Josh (Mary) Palma, both of Normal; sister, Melissa (Kevin) Pummill of Bloomington; two nephews; one niece; six uncles; and five aunts.

Cody was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Online condolences and memories of Cody may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.