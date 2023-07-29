Aug. 21, 1987 - July 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Cody Lee Louis Powell, age 35, of Bloomington, passed away July 17,2023, at his residence.

He was born August 21, 1987, in Bloomington IL. The son of Lisa Norby Goodman and Jeff Powell.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa (David) Goodman of Bloomington; brother, Benjamin Goodman of Bloomington; sister, Alicia Goodman and fiance, Adam Heinrich, of Normal; son, Jeremiah Powell of Bloomington.

Visitation will be August 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 801 S. Madison Bloomington. Inurnment will be at Rosewood Cemetery 14237 Twin Grove Rd. Bloomington 61705. The Cemetery is located at West Twin Grove Christian Church Bloomington.