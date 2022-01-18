HEYWORTH — Clint W. Martens, 60, of Heyworth, IL, passed away 1:21 PM January 16, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL with Rev. Fr. Geoff Horton Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022 at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Altar and Rosary Society for the altar flower fund.

Clint was born December 1, 1961 in Bloomington, IL the son of Melvin and Dixie (Bryan) Martens. He married Judy Lamb on September 19, 1992 in Normal, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Martens, Heyworth, IL; children: Abby (TJ) Davis, Atwood, IL; Cade (Dakota) Martens, Monticello, IL; Lydia (David) Spillman, Quincy, IL; Grayson Martens, Heyworth, IL; Grant Martens, Heyworth, IL; and Claire Martens, Heyworth, IL; grandchildren: Lorelai Martens, Darcie Davis, and Baby Spillman on the way; and siblings: Debbie Thompson, Heyworth, IL and Jay Martens, Riverton, IL.

Clint was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Curt Martens.

Clint was always willing to help out where needed and was known for his acts of service at St. Patrick's. He owned Clint's Barber Shop in Heyworth. Clint was a very loving and caring man who will be greatly missed.