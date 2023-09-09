Nov. 13, 1932 - Sept. 7, 2023

PANOLA — Clifford Duane Krug Sr., 90, of Panola, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 9:30, p.m. surrounded by his family.

Cliff was born in Panola Township on November 13, 1932, the son of Elmer and Lucille (Schrader) Krug and resided in the village of Panola. Cliff passed away exactly four months to the day after the love of his life, Barbara J., passed.

Cliff is survived by five children: Duane, Gridley, IL; Kathy (Brad) Shepley, Paducah, KY; Karol (Tim) Enright, El Paso, IL; Karen, at home; Karla (Jim) Barker, Panola, IL. Cliff also had 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Cliff also has a sister, Marge Dunham of Minonk, IL; sister-in-law, Marge Krug of El Paso, IL; and brother-in-law, James (LuAnne) Diener, of Roanoke, IL.

Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Diener) Krug; his parents; his brother, Donald Krug; brother-in-law, Donald Dunham; great-granddaughter, Morgan Ryder; and infant great-granddaughter, Lily.

Cliff was a farmer and worked in the agriculture industry his entire life. Cliff had a love for his big yellow Minneapolis Moline G1000 tractor. Cliff's commitment to perfection created a reputation as a fertilizer applicator that followed for years ending with his retirement from Evergreen FS in 1997. Clifford attended Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso, having served as an elder and trustee.

Cliff spent his free time completing projects with his family which included: constructing houses, buildings, garages, and barns. Cliff was a hard worker and truly honest and devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and Lutheran.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September, 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso. Rev. Jonathan Boehne will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery.

Ruestman-Harris is handling all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Missouri Synod El Paso Bell Tower Project; or the El Paso Emergency Squad.

Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.