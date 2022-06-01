April 24, 1940 - May 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Cleveland "Smitty" Smith, 82, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Cleve was born to Leslie and Louise (Walker) Smith on April 24, 1940. Surviving a son, Eric (Stephany) Smith. Longtime companion, Flo Leach and his beloved dog, Pepper. He is preceded in death by his parents. Also, dogs; Mandy and Lily.

"Smitty" was a man of many talents. Whether he was racing circles around the competition or towing big rigs down the interstate, Cleve did not like asking for help and preferred to learn from experience. He spent his early years farming with his father Leslie, showing his livestock at the county fair, participating in sports and band. In 1957, he broke the Kickapoo Conference pole-vaulting record. Cleve was an entrepreneur and family man starting Southtown Wrecker in 1962 and growing the business with his son throughout his life.

One of Cleve's greatest joys was racing. From 1970-83 he raced in the ARCA Menards Series and USAC Stock Car Series. As the years passed, Cleve enjoyed watching from the passenger seat of the wrecker or the bleachers at the track while his son, #9 Eric Smith carried on his legacy.

He never met a stranger and was full of love for those around him. His friends and family loved listening to his wrecker and racing stories. Cleve passed the final years of his life in the company of his beloved companions, his partner Flo and his dog Pepper. On May 17, 2022, Cleve's heart finally grew tired after years of sharing his love with those around him. A special thanks to a dear friend, Patty who was there from the beginning to the end.

East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington, IL, are handling the arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 5, 2022, at the Moose Lodge 614 I.A.A. Drive, Bloomington, from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m. Memorials in Cleve's name may be made to Midwest Dachshund Rescue or International Towing & Recovery Museum.

Cleveland Leslie Smith: Look for the amber lights and follow the checkered flag. Lay down your hooks. We've got it from here!