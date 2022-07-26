May 19, 1947 - July 23, 2022

PEORIA — Cleve Alan Klopfenstein, 75, of Peoria, IL, passed away on July 23, 2022.

He was born on May 19, 1947, to Ralph and Catherine (Slagell) Klopfenstein. He graduated from Gridley High School and Illinois State University before serving his country in the U.S. Army, first for basic training in Fort Sam Houston, Texas and then in Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Steffen, on August 13, 1972, in Fairbury, IL. They had a wonderful 50th anniversary celebration surrounded by family on the evening before Cleve unexpectedly entered into eternity. We are heartbroken by dad's passing but look forward to reuniting with him in heaven.

Cleve was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Klopfenstein of Peoria, IL; two children: Crystal (Jay) Wettstein of Peoria, IL, and Aaron (Kara) Klopfenstein of Fishers, IN; and three beloved grandsons: Caleb, Carter and Cooper Klopfenstein; three brothers: Marty Klopfenstein of Bloomington, IL, Stan Klopfenstein of El Paso, IL, and David Klopfenstein of Farmer City, IL; three sisters: Gloria Volk of Spring, TX, Judy Knobloch of Gridley, IL, and Cathy Hohulin of Bloomington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Cleve began his career as a high school teacher at Peoria Central High School before working in commodities trading at Heinold Commodities. He returned to teaching at the Peoria Alternative High School, retiring in 2005. He made significant contributions to the growth and development of countless students over the years.

Dad lived his Christian faith in so many ways. He loved us all so well. He had a willing heart for serving his community and serving God through Christian ministry organizations and his local church where he was a long-time active member.

Cleve had a contagious enthusiasm for life.

He enjoyed many hobbies, including hosting friends and family at his beloved lake cabin, fishing, photography, documenting memories, travel, antique cars and scooters, arrowhead hunting, and telling stories and jokes. His three grandsons were his pride and joy.

Cleve was quick to offer a kind word to everyone who crossed his path. He will be remembered for strength of character, easy-going and gentle spirit, positive attitude, sense of humor, wisdom, and undying love for his family and friends. He truly knew no enemies; to know Cleve was to love him. He leaves a Godly legacy of faith and generosity and love that that will impact generations to come.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria from 4:00 - 8:00 PM Central time. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church with additional visitation from 8:45 – 9:45 AM at the church. A graveside service will be held at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Edwards, IL, after the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Midwest Food Bank at www.midwestfoodbank.org, or Apostolic Christian LifePoints at aclifepoints.org, or Apostolic Christian Skylines at acskylines.org.

Online condolences may be left for Cleve's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.