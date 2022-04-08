April 25, 1936 - April 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Cleo Agnes (Buis) Mikesell, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by family at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a visitation Monday, April 11, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington from 4:00 - 7:00 PM with a funeral service Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Pastor Tom Wirsing will officiate.

Cleo was born April 25, 1936, to Leo and Agnes (Dietz) Buis. She married Newton A. Mikesell April 10, 1955 (he survives).

Cleo is also survived by three children: Timothy (Donna) Mikesell of Bloomington, Dr. Rebecca Mikesell of Scranton, PA, and Dr. Peter Mikesell of Penfield, NY, and she has four grandchildren: Alexander (Heather) Mikesell, Cole (Erica) Mikesell, Kassandra (Logan) Kwasny and Leandra Mikesell. She has four great-grandchildren: Kaelyn, Claire, and Warren Mikesell, and Archer Kwasny. She is survived by one sister, Carolyn Burton of Bloomington; and one brother, Edmund (Linda) Buis, of Perryville, MO; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Cleo's greatest joy in life was family and family gatherings and dinners were of the highest priority. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She lived all her life in Bloomington and attended District 87 schools. She spent many hundreds of hours volunteering at OSF St. Joseph Hospital and was a member of the Martha Circle at Park United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She managed One-Hour Moto Photo in College Hills Mall for a number of years, worked in the cafeterias of Bloomington Junior High and Washington Grade School, and worked as a secretary for Modern Woodman Insurance.

Cleo will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.