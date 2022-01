CHENOA — Clement "Bud" Rosenberger, 94, Chenoa, died at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Mr. Rosenberger was born August 24, 1927, in Weston, IL, the son of Claude and Pansy Diffenderfer Rosenberger. He married Dorothy Ruth Hanes on July 12, 1947, in Chenoa. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Clayton (Sue) Rosenberger; a sister, Justine White; both of Chenoa; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Walter; granddaughter, Natalie Walter; and a great-grandson, Colton Skelton.

Mr. Rosenberger was a 1945 graduate of Chenoa Community High School. He was a lifetime farmer and served as the Yates Township Road commissioner for 40-years (1969-2009).

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, followed by his graveside service at 11:15 a.m. in Chenoa Twp. Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or the Chenoa Fire Department.

Bud's family will also host a Celebration of his Life on July 4, 2022, at the Rosenberger Shed in Chenoa.

