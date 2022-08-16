Dec. 3, 1996 - Aug. 14, 2022

ROANOKE — Clayton Barth, 25, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, as a result of single vehicle car accident. He was born on December 3, 1996, in Peoria, to Michael and Joyce Bradle Barth.

Surviving are his parents, Mike "Tate" and Joyce Barth of Roanoke; two brothers: Cody (Kim) Barth of Washington, IL; Tyler (Amanda) Barth of Rittman, OH; his two nieces: Reece and M.J. Barth; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Bradle of Roanoke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morris and Ida Mae Barth.

Clayton graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School. He was a three-sport athlete and played soccer, basketball and baseball. Clayton excelled and was active in many activities there and was awarded numerous merits for both academics and athletics. With his friendly personality and contagious smile, he had the ability to get along with anyone and his peers voted him Homecoming King his senior year. He graduated from ISU with an accounting degree and worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers. He was currently working at TCI Companies, Inc. in Goodfield, IL.

Clayton loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding, and golfing. He loved his work and enjoyed working, and especially just enjoyed being with family and friends. Even at his death, Clayton's unselfishness and kindness to others was passed on through donation with Gift of Hope.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Because there are allergy conditions, in lieu of fresh flowers, the family asks that Memorial contributions may be made to the Clayton Barth Memorial Fund, % of Roanoke-Benson Community Bank.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.