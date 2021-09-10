METAMORA — Claudene Ann Schertz, 90, of Metamora died September 9, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 20, 1931, to Pete and Neva (Mason) Atteberry in Armington, IL. Claudene graduated from Armington High School in 1949 and earned her Registered Nursing Degree from Methodist School of Nursing in 1953. She married Harold Schertz on December 27, 1953, in Armington. They farmed east of Metamora for many years, and she loved being a farm wife and the community of farm families she was surrounded by. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, and made many baby quilts as gifts for family and friends.

Claudene also loved being a nurse, and served as one in a number of capacities; night nursing, home care, and for many years worked at Roanoke's Family Practice. She was also on the Peoria Journal Star Advisory Board, the Maple Lawn Advisory Board and the Mennonite Museum Board of Directors.

Most of all, Claudene loved her family, and delighted in her sons, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed buying them just the perfect books and toys, and loved to see them play and grow into their own little personalities.

She is survived by her sons: David (Ann), Byron, IL, Philip, Metamora, IL and Steven (Donna), Springfield, IL; and by four grandchildren: Jessica (Aaron) Nehring, Byron, IL, Stephanie (Chris Nicholson) Schertz, Milwaukee, WI, Benjamin Schertz, Albuquerque, NM, and Jacob (Jennifer) Schertz, Arlington Heights, IL. Survived also by five great-grandchildren: Jemma, Elizabeth, Edward, Owen and Jackson. Preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents and brother William (and sister-in-law Marilyn) and sister Darlene (and brother-in-law Harold), and daughter-in-law Hollidae. Also preceded by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kay and Hale Davis, Ruth and Harry Sands, Art and Ferris Schertz, Harriet and Fred Soldner, and Richard Hostetler.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Claudene's caregiver over the past six months, Darlene Seckler, who worked tirelessly to make Claudene comfortable and cared for.

Private family services to be held at a later date. Condolence messages may be sent to Mason White Funeral Home in Washington, IL.