Sept. 28, 1936 - Aug. 18, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Clark John Taminger, 85, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with further visitation held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be left to Trinty Lutheran Church or Special Olympics Illinois.

Clark was born on September 28, 1936, in Bloomington, a son to Frank and Rose (Abraham) Taminger. He married Mary Ann Hepperly on February 26, 1961, she preceded him in death on January 3, 1996. He then married Dolores "DeDe" Schultz on June 11, 1997, she preceded him in death on February 20, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Taminger; sister, Priscilla Clough; and a nephew, Doug Whitwood.

Surviving are his daughters: Lisa Taminger of Bloomington, Karla (Joe) Jenkins of Downs, Amy (Ronald) Drane of Bloomington, and Karen (Russell) Bell of Heyworth; grandchildren: Sydney, Chase, and Michele Jenkins, Caleb and Olivia Drane, Dalton Hogan, and Parker Bell; brother, John (Judy) Taminger of Virginia; sister, Vera Reeves of Texas; brother-in-law, Jim (Carolyn) Hepperly; and nieces and nephews: Michele, Natalie, Maren, Mike, David, Tyler, David, Brian, Teri, Chris, Jenny, Deb, Teri, Scott, Greg, Cindy, and David.

Clark began working for Westside Clothing in Bloomington in 1955. He later took ownership of the business in 1980, and worked there until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a life-long member of the American Hungarian Family Society. Clark proudly served his country as a United States Marine.

His family wishes to thank the phenomenal care provided by OSF Home Healthcare, OSF Hospice, and the OSF Physical Therapy team. They also would like to extend a very special thank you to Clark's caretaker, Drew Braden, and his neighbors.

Online condolences and memories of Clark may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.