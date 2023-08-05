Nov. 24, 1932 - July 21, 2023

Long time Illinois resident, Clarissa Lee (Chambers) Nation, passed away on July 21, 2023, at her most recent residence in Duluth, GA. She was 90 years old. Clarissa was the only child of Glenn Cecil and Laura Berniece Chambers of rural Charleston, IL.

She is survived by three of her four children; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins and friends. Clarissa was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Janis Annette Nelson (1962-2022); and one grandson, Christian Thomas Keith (1972-1996).

Most important to Clarissa was her deep faith and desire to serve the Lord. She was active in her home church of East Harrison Street Church of God in Charleston, until she moved to Bloomington-Normal where she became very active at Christ Church PCA in Normal for many years. Clarissa was instrumental in establishing a prayer ministry and private prayer room within the church facility.

Clarissa was also an active speaker at several Midwest chapters of Women Aglow, an international organization aimed at leading women to Jesus Christ and to provide opportunity for Christian women to grow in their faith and minister to others. She always had her door open to anyone needing counseling, prayer, or advice.

Clarissa will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Chambers Cemetery, 283-387 West Madison Avenue in Charleston, IL. A memorial service will be held this fall in Charleston on October 14, 2023, and also at Christ Church in Normal on October 15, 2023. Specific details about these services will be published at a closer date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Home Sweet Home Ministries, Bloomington, IL, (www.hshministries.org) or Bible Pathway Ministries (www.biblepathway.org).