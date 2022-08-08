July 6, 1928 - Aug. 6, 2022

PONTIAC — Clarene (Kingdon) McCaughey, 94, passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2022.

A visitation will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 with funeral services will be held at Calvert Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL starting at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. All are invited to a luncheon at the Pontiac Elks Lodge at 2:00 p.m. Memorials in Clarene's honor may be directed to the Cullom American Legion Auxiliary or the Pontiac First United Methodist Church.

Clarene was born and raised in Cullom, IL on July 6, 1928, graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1950. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, the Cullom American Legion Auxiliary, the Pontiac Elks Lodge, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. Clarene was a teacher for 28 years, and was a role model for countless students through her teaching and coaching. She made her home in Pontiac, IL and Naples, FL for the past several decades.

Clarene was an active and independent spirit, traveling the world and introducing her family and friends to new adventures. She loved roadtrips, the Chicago Cubs, and a good game of golf or cards. She was gracious with her time and support, always surrounded by a large circle of friends and had a waiting list for her famous chocolate chip cookies.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and the cornerstone of her family. She set the highest bar and was the greatest example of strength, kindness, and intelligence for the women she raised and influenced. The church was a constant source of faith throughout her life.

Clarene is survived by her daughter Ellen (Kevin) Meechan of Asheville, NC; granddaughters: Marissa and Morgan Holloway; grandson Scott Meechan; and son-in-law James Hodge. She is predeceased by her husband, Merle McCaughey, her parents, Lotus Kingdon Korner and James Makinson, stepfather Henry Korner, brother Dean Makinson, and daughter Carolyn Hodge.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.