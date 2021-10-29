HEYWORTH — Clarence Vernon Hanks (Vern), 73, of Heyworth, IL, passed away at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Vern was born in Keokuk, IA, on August 14, 1948, the son of Hursel and Kathryn Hanks of Carthage, IL. On December 20, 1970, he was united in marriage to Susan Kay Lowman. Vern was drafted in 1969, by the US Army, spending 18 months in South Korea. He was a Chaplain's Assistant, and proudly served his country for four years.

Vern earned a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in Industrial Technology, and Traffic Safety from Illinois State University (ISU). Vern was a professor at ISU for over 20 years, but his greatest professional accomplishment was helping to establish the Motorcycle Safety Program at ISU. He was the founder of the program, and served as the Director for over 40 years. Vern took great pride in raising awareness, and promoting motorcycle safety across the state. During his career, he was nationally recognized as an expert in his field, provided expert testimony in traffic and motorcycle safety, and raised over $10 million in grants, for the Motorcycle Program (which is more than the University had ever received).

Vern was an avid hockey fan, deer hunter and fisherman, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids. Vern never knew a stranger, and took every opportunity to share pictures of his grandkids, and catfish to his new friends. He took great pride in sharing his "funny money" (unique currency, dollar coins and two dollar bills) for tips, payments and piggy banks. Vern had a wealth of knowledge and enjoyed quizzing others, and then sharing, and oversharing his trivia with them. Vern had a Santa-like beard before it was cool, and taught others the "trick to growing a beard" is to "NOT shave." His only self-proclaimed allergy was razors, and his trademark beard was only 'trimmed' by his wife one time in 51 years. Vern was proud to call his wife and children his three bodyguards at his health and wellness appointments. He was a one-of-a-kind spirit that was loved and cherished by many.

Vern is survived by his wife, Susan Hanks of Heyworth, IL; his two children: Erik (Stacy) Hanks of Heyworth, Jennifer (Crosby Monk) Hanks of Heyworth; six grandchildren: Cameron Hanks, Sophie Hanks, Colton Antley, Emerson Hanks, Lauren Monk and Kylie Monk. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Hursel and Kathryn Hanks.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on November 2, at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Heyworth, funeral services will be November 3, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Scott Whitehouse officiating. Vern will be laid to rest at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the "Vern Hanks Memorial Fund" which will be used to improve the neighborhood park in Heyworth. Vern loved this park because it gave him an opportunity to grow his network of friends, within his community.

Please view the obituary and leave condolences at http://www.calvertbelangeebruce.com