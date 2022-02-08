NORMAL — Clarence "Mitch" Mitchell, 87, of Normal, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, with Rev. Peter Okola officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with the rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the military honors at the church at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Mitch was born at home on August 2, 1934, in Enfield, IL, the son of Robert and Bertha (Belva) Mitchell. He married his soulmate of 61-years, Arlene (Caputo) Mitchell on October 15, 1960. She survives in Normal.

Also surviving are three sons: Michael (Cathy) Mitchell of Fountain Hills, AZ, David (Paula) Mitchell of Mesa, AZ, Robert Mitchell of Carlock, IL; one daughter, Nancy (James) Todd of Heyworth, IL; five grandchildren: Josh (Sarah) Mitchell, Alyssa (Rory) Fry, Sydney Mitchell, Jacob Mitchell and Mitchell Todd; five great-grandchildren: Braxton and Mackenzie Mitchell, Delaney, Sadie and Logan Fry; sister-in-law, Margie Mitchell; two nieces: Donna (Gary) Caldwell and Karla (Tim) Floor.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Kenneth and Carl Mitchell; and one sister, Joan Rubenacker.

Mitch was raised on a farm in Enfield, IL, and graduated from Enfield High School. He honorably served our country for four years in the United States Marine Corps as an Acting Sergeant. He worked at Country Companies for 38-years, retiring as a commercial auditor. Mitch was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honorary Life Member and a Third Degree Knights of Columbus council 6498 member in Normal. Inspired by his love and loyalty to the military, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 635 Honor Guard for 20-years. During that time, he participated in over 2000 events.

Mitch had a strong faith and we know the Lord welcomed him by saying, "Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant." He never missed a day of church in his 87-years, EVER! He was a quiet man saying very few words, however, when he spoke, people listened. One of the enduring legacies he left his children and grandchildren was a strong work ethic. "You need to get your work done first, then you can relax."

He loved sweets, especially peanut M&M's! His TV was only programmed for old western movies, Blue Bloods and sports; specifically Cubs baseball and Bears football games (although he wasn't quiet yelling at the TV!). He read the newspaper every single day and hundreds of books. His health was important to him and got up every morning at 5:00 a.m. to go to the Work Out Company. His father taught him carpentry skills and he could build and fix anything around the house. Growing up on a farm, he always enjoyed having a garden. Many people envied his vegetables and huge tomato plants! On occasion, he gathered with family and friends to have a cold Old Milwaukee or Yuengling beer!

In keeping how Mitch generously lived his life, the family is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to American Legion Post 635, Paralyzed Veterans or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Our hearts are broken and will never be the same. We are so lucky to have been loved by you and that love will carry us forward. You will forever be missed.

Semper Fi.