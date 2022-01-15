NORMAL — Clarence J. Rich, 61, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. The funeral will follow. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Homes of Hope in his memory.

Clarence was born October 17, 1960, in Shell Lake, WI, to Charlotte and Clarence Paske. Clarence is survived by his brother, Curt (Kim) Smith of Bloomington; sisters: Charlene (Willie) Adams of Bloomington, Carmella Rich of Bloomington; many niece's and nephew's; as well as a dear friend, Tony Harms of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Smith; sister, Barb Porter; close friends: Phil Glaser and Leo Harpenau.

Clarence enjoyed bowling, country music, watching wrestling and the Dukes of Hazzard. He loved his bandana's and was always seen wearing one. Clarence was active in the Special Olympics and the S.O.A.R program. Clarence worked at the Law and Justice Center for over 20-years. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by all.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Homes of Hope and the McLean County Nursing Home for all the care they gave to Clarence.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.