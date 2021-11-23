CLINTON — Clara Marie Taylor, 89, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 8:12 a.m., November 16, 2021, at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at McClimans Cemetery, Hallsville, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements. A gathering to celebrate Clara's life will be at the Clinton Fraternal Order of Eagles, immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be directed to Clara Marie Taylor Memorial Fund.

Clara was born February 5, 1932, in Clintonia Twp., IL, the daughter of Clyde Walker and Eva (Duff) Leevey. She married William Greene "Dub" Taylor on September 5, 1952, in Clinton, IL. He passed away July 31, 1982.

Survivors include her children: Carol Ann (Jeff) Kleist, Clinton, IL, and Allen Richard (Amy) Taylor, Weldon, IL; grandchildren: Tyler William (Katie) Taylor, Weldon, IL, and Katie Marie Powers, Clinton, IL; great-grandchildren: Oakley William Powers, Addyson Taylor, and Kayten Leigh Smart; and sister, Annabelle Marks, Lincoln, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael William Taylor; great-grandson, Eric Jaxson Koshinski; twelve siblings, Charles Leevey, Laura Burton, Mary Helen Harvey, John Leevey, Paul Leevey, James Leevey, Evelyn Moore Roberts, Robert Leevey, Katherine Burton, Barbara Welch, Norma Vinson, and Kenneth Leevey.

Clara loved to garden and can. She was a wonderful homemaker.

