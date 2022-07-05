March 26, 1929 - June 29, 2022

EL PASO — Clara J. Harvey, 93, of El Paso, IL, passed away peacefully at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Per Clara's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, with Rev. Russel Zehr officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of El Paso, Bloomington-Peoria St. Jude Run or the El Paso Library. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Clara was born March 26, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Gustav A. and Myrtle E. Wolfe Miller. She married Lyle T. Hopper in 1947. She then married John E. "Jack" Harvey on August 4, 1957, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2004.

Surviving are three children: Thomas Harvey of Roseville, CA, Janet (Dennis) Faulk of Panola, IL, and Diana Hudson (Tim Thomson) of El Paso, IL.; six grandchildren: Michael (Keri) Harvey of Roseville, CA, Jennifer (Tyler) Ladinsky of Half Moon Bay, CA, Brian (Denisse Guerrero-Harvey) Harvey of Seattle, WA, Christopher (Michelle) Harvey of Lafayette, CA, Elizabeth Hudson and Geoffrey Hudson (Alexis Armstrong) both of El Paso, IL; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, James; three brothers; and six sisters; and son-in-law, Gary L. Hudson Jr.

Clara was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of El Paso, she worked in the El Paso community and volunteered there for years. She and her family always hosted the Bloomington-Peoria St. Jude runners as they passed through El Paso. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed helping others.