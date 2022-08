Clara J. Harvey, passed away June 29, at the age of 93.

The Celebration of Life will take place at the El Paso, First Baptist Church (use north entrance), 198 E. Cherry Street, El Paso, IL, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

She is survived by Tom Harvey, Janet (Dennis) Faulk, and Diana Hudson (Tim Thomson).

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home are assisting the family with arrangements.