Jan. 23, 1959 - June 20, 2022

BELLFLOWER — Cindy Fisher-Rapp, 63, of Bellflower, passed away at 1:58 p.m., June 20, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Cremation has been accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois State Police Memorial Fund or the McLean County Sheriff's Association.

Cindy was born January 23, 1959, in Walla Walla, WA, the daughter of Tom and Drusilla Moler. She married Jeff Rapp on June 26, 1999. He survives.

Also surviving are her siblings: Colin (Lynde) Fisher of Dexter, MI, Steve (Tracey Allen) Fisher of Saybrook, and Verna Fisher of LeRoy; nieces and nephews: Amanda (Cory) Fisher-Coffman of Nesbit, MS, Kevin (Chelsi Bray) Fisher of LeRoy, Susannah Ponder of Chactow, OK, Brittani Fisher of Dexter, MI, Marcus Fisher of Ann Arbor, MI, Emma Crabtree of TN, and Sarah Judd of TN; and great-nephew, Aiden Coffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, and sister, Connie Fisher-Judd.

Cindy graduated from Washington State Highway Patrol Academy and began working for the Department of Corrections for 10-years.

She is a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1979-1983.

Cindy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.

Cindy had a passion for cooking. She was a master chef and she loved to feed anyone who walked through her door. She adored her animals and her garden. She was all about crafting, sewing, and art of all kinds. She loved music and dancing. Every moment with her was an adventure. She never missed an opportunity to stop and talk to anyone.

