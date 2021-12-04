NORMAL — If you were fortunate enough to know Chris Hood, you were very lucky. Chris made friends with people from all walks of life including his school board members, servers at the drive-up, politicians, teammates and coaches from Special Olympics, and certainly the people from The Workout Company. He was at the gym every morning around 4:30 a.m. He loved his "Morning Crew", they were his second family.

Christopher Ryan Hood of Normal, IL, was born January 21, 1977 in Champaign, IL. He passed November 30, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL, from complications due to his advanced muscular dystrophy. Survivors include his mother, Janet M. Hood, Normal; and brother, Jason Hood, Seeley Lake, MT; three nieces, one nephew, one great-niece and three great-nephews.

Aunts and uncles surviving include Charlotte Stoker, Anderson, IN; Diane (Steve) Campbell and Cindi (Dennis) Hamilton, Bloomfield, IN; Bill (Virgie) Boring, Newark, OH and a multitude of cousins from coast to coast. Chris was predeceased by his father, grandparents, and two uncles.

Chris started competing in Special Olympics in his early 30's and became a Global Messenger. He often played a role in the SO fundraisers, collecting contributions from local businesses. His sporting events included basketball, volleyball, track & field. He loved to compete and made friends around the state. Even more so, he enjoyed practice time with his Tri-Valley Special Olympics teammates.

As an avid Cubs and Bears fan, one of his best memories was when his friends from the gym took him to Chicago to see a Cubs game. Chris had an extensive shot glass collection as friends always brought him one from locations they traveled. He loved listening to country, Christian, jazz and blues (especially BB King) music. He was a wiz at remembering trivia.

He started each day with a text to family members with an uplifting message of encouragement. People always commented on his infectious personality, gentle smile, warm hugs, sense of humor and tall tales. He had a special sense of reading people and knowing when to share empathy for individuals.

Arrangements are being handled by Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home. Due to COVID there will be a celebration of life at a future date in Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics Illinois or Midwest Food Bank.

Online condolences and memories of Chris may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.