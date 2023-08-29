Nov. 12, 1955 - April 16, 2023

MINONK — Christopher M. Harker, 67, of Minonk, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born on November 12, 1955, to Warren and Katherine Gilles Harker in Peoria, IL. He married Linda Wagner. She survives.

Surviving family also includes his twin daughters: Kelli (Chris) Bertschi, and their daughter, Hilda Bertschi; Katie Harker, her son, Tanner Mares, and her daughter, Audrey Mares; his three siblings: Eric Harker, Joseph Harker, and Marcia Harker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tim Harker; and a sister, Mary Harker.

Christopher was disabled in his later life. He was very passionate about music; he even played guitar and bass in a band when he was younger. He was also very passionate about video games and had a lot of interest in movies and pop culture. He was a very kind, funny, and outgoing person.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 Noon - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Cazenovia Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall (1086 CR 1800 N, Lowpoint, IL).

Condolences and tributes can be left for family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.