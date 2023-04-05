Dec. 5, 1986 - Feb. 20, 2023
LOS ANGELES, California — Christopher John Oltman, 36, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on February 20, 2023.
He was born on December 5, 1986, in Peoria, IL, to Jeff and Lois Martin Oltman. They survive. A brother, Nathan, also survives along with maternal grandmother, Deloris Martin of Eureka; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial is being planned for later this summer.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.