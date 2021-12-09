BLOOMINGTON — Christopher "Chris" K. Hartrich, 41, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Fr. Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, and one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Kaylee Hartrich, to go towards her College Fund. A Savings Account has been setup with PNC in Bloomington.

Chris was born on September 18, 1980, in Robinson, son of Paul Keith and Eileen Ann Hardiek Hartrich. He married Roxanne Miller on December 3, 2007, in Las Vegas.

Surviving are his loving wife, Roxanne Hartrich of Bloomington; children: Tyler Patrick Jenkins and Kaylee Michelle Hartrich; siblings: Lisa Boehl of Christopher, Michelle Hartrich, Brett (Jamie) Hartrich, and Louis (Morgan) Hartrich all of Bloomington, Bruce Hartrich of Greenwood, IN, Lori Hartrich of Columbus, OH, Matthew (Lisa) Hartrich of Robinson, and Justin (Elizabeth) Hartrich of Columbus, OH; his mother, Eileen Ann Hartrich; and grandsons: Nathan, Logan, and Cayden Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Keith Hartrich; and daughter, Kara Elizabeth Hartrich.

Chris was a manager at Water Products Co of Illinois in Bloomington since 2006. He was previously employed with Bradford Water Supply from 1999 to 2006. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid car guy spending endless hours taking care of his BMW (aka his baby). Chris was a tremendous multiple sport athlete and a fierce competitor throughout his lifetime, and had found his ultimate passion training at Band of Brothers Martial Arts. It was there that he found true peace and an atmosphere of brotherhood.

Chris was a true family man, a caring and dedicated husband, loving father, son and brother, he loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and extended family. He was very fortunate to come from a very large family where faith, love and laughter was always abundant, he treasured having so many siblings and cousins in close proximity for his children to grow up with.

Chris had a tremendous work ethic, he was very driven to always give 110% into everything he put his mind to. He will be loved through eternity and missed beyond measure.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.